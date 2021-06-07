SELLERS ARE OFFERING A $5,000 CREDIT TO BE APPLIED TO BUYERS CLOSING COSTS 4-bedroom, 2 bath home, nestled in the South Hills of Missoula with gorgeous views of Missoula and Bitterroot Valley. Stunning home is situated on a large view lot, much sought after, end of a cul-de-sac adjacent to common ground land. Large living area with natural light from large windows, updated floors with granite countertops throughout. Dining room leads to large glass doors that extend to a massive covered deck and entertaining area. Each bedroom has customized Cadet heating that provides warmth, comfort, and energy savings. Split level with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms 1 bath downstairs. Gas fireplace with custom cabinets in beautiful living rom. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000
