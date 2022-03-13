 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

Come live in West Pointe, the perfect location with the best of both worlds, a quiet neighborhood in a county-like setting yet just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the heart of Missoula! If you are looking for a low maintenance lifestyle, then this is the place for you! The HOA takes care of the yard maintenance, snow removal and more! The neighborhood trail systems and common open spaces are also maintained by the HOA. This a pet friendly community. When you step inside this impressive and spacious 3,200 square foot townhouse, you'll immediately feel the size of the space when welcomed by the large entryway designed to keep all your coats and shoes organized in style!This is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The fourth bedroom is currently being used as an office.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolf opponent convicted of hunting crimes

Wolf opponent convicted of hunting crimes

Alfred “Toby” Bridges faces multiple warrants for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court for two additional charges of illegally shooting a black bear over bait.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News