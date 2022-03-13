Come live in West Pointe, the perfect location with the best of both worlds, a quiet neighborhood in a county-like setting yet just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the heart of Missoula! If you are looking for a low maintenance lifestyle, then this is the place for you! The HOA takes care of the yard maintenance, snow removal and more! The neighborhood trail systems and common open spaces are also maintained by the HOA. This a pet friendly community. When you step inside this impressive and spacious 3,200 square foot townhouse, you'll immediately feel the size of the space when welcomed by the large entryway designed to keep all your coats and shoes organized in style!This is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The fourth bedroom is currently being used as an office.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000
