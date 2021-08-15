OPEN HOUSE SUN AUG 15 12-2 PM. Great home in one of Missoula's traditional neighborhoods located about half way up High Park so has great views but still close to town. Some buyers will want to cosmetically remodel the interior but all the maintenance and upgrades such as a newer roof and newer boiler have just been done. The main bedroom on the upper level is very spacious and has a large walk in closet. The kitchen is smaller but has huge potential for expansion (ask the listing agent for the ideas). The main living space or great room is fantastic with big view windows, high ceilings and a real wood fireplace. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a bar area. The backyard is fantastic and even has a small stream running through with water rights. Listed by KC Hart
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
The deceased kayaker has been identified.
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a Missoula police officer early Wednesday, although details are scarce.
More residents near Flathead Lake are being impacted by early-stage evacuation notices as the Boulder 2700 fire continues to threaten homes.
The infrastructure in “Paradise City” doesn’t build itself.
- Updated
"COVID has not been confirmed as the cause of death and further investigation is needed before they make a conclusive decision about cause of death."
A neighbor who called in the fire said there was smoke billowing from the residence and the neighbor was able to let some dogs out of the house and into the yard, according to a news release.
“I like hot peppers, and my uncle told me with great power comes great responsibility," the first-place winner said.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Wednesday, Aug. 11.