4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

OPEN HOUSE SUN AUG 15 12-2 PM. Great home in one of Missoula's traditional neighborhoods located about half way up High Park so has great views but still close to town. Some buyers will want to cosmetically remodel the interior but all the maintenance and upgrades such as a newer roof and newer boiler have just been done. The main bedroom on the upper level is very spacious and has a large walk in closet. The kitchen is smaller but has huge potential for expansion (ask the listing agent for the ideas). The main living space or great room is fantastic with big view windows, high ceilings and a real wood fireplace. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a bar area. The backyard is fantastic and even has a small stream running through with water rights. Listed by KC Hart