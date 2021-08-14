Prime location! Check out this amazing home located on a large corner lot in the desirable Lewis and Clark neighborhood! Features include 3 bed + office/bedroom, main floor master that includes 3/4 bath with sliding glass door to the private patio. Another 1/2 bath on main. Kitchen has a gas stove, new dishwasher and French doors that lead to the expansive back yard and outdoor patio/firepit area. Upstairs bedroom with large window and closet. Lower level includes laundry, maintenance area, workshop area, bonus room and bedroom with egress window and a full bath. New flooring throughout most of the home and interior paint Opportunities are endless. Check with your agent for information from the city regarding adding an ADU(Accessory Dwelling Unit). Please verify to your satisfaction.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a Missoula police officer early Wednesday, although details are scarce.
Police said it appears the man was experiencing hallucinations and had been shooting at people who did not exist.
The deceased kayaker has been identified.
More residents near Flathead Lake are being impacted by early-stage evacuation notices as the Boulder 2700 fire continues to threaten homes.
The infrastructure in “Paradise City” doesn’t build itself.
- Updated
"COVID has not been confirmed as the cause of death and further investigation is needed before they make a conclusive decision about cause of death."
Timothy Allen Clark, 61, is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon charge.
On Monday, the four mayoral candidates in Missoula's 2021 election squared off during a forum hosted by City Club Missoula and attended by around 700 people on Zoom.