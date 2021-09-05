Do you have furry friends, or dreamed of creating a garden oasis off of a blank slate? How about buying a home that could turn into a multi dwelling investment property? Or maybe you want a home that can entertain friends, family and co-workers! If you said ''YES'' to any of those, then this property might be for you!!This centrally located 4 bedroom, 2 bath Missoula home has so much potential. With brand new carpet, fresh paint, and an option to convert the downstairs into a separate dwelling, this house is ripe with opportunity! Once used as duplex, the separate wiring and plumbing are already set in place! The zoning of this property is located in RM2.7. This might allow for a second unit to be built on the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000
