 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

Do you have furry friends, or dreamed of creating a garden oasis off of a blank slate? How about buying a home that could turn into a multi dwelling investment property? Or maybe you want a home that can entertain friends, family and co-workers! If you said ''YES'' to any of those, then this property might be for you!!This centrally located 4 bedroom, 2 bath Missoula home has so much potential. With brand new carpet, fresh paint, and an option to convert the downstairs into a separate dwelling, this house is ripe with opportunity! Once used as duplex, the separate wiring and plumbing are already set in place! The zoning of this property is located in RM2.7. This might allow for a second unit to be built on the property.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News