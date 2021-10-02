 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $485,000

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated nicely on the hill with a view. This well kept home recently underwent some updating with new flooring & paint and kitchen detail. Enjoy the back deck and elbow room on this over an acre lot. Listen for the elk bugling over the hill, they may just show themselves from time to time.Make this your home. Call Kevin Noland at 406-274-4168 or your real estate professional.

