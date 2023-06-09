Welcome to 2224 Burlington Avenue! This well-maintained 4 Bed/2 Bath home offers comfortable living in an outdoorsy Franklin neighborhood. Minutes to all the entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and amenities of downtown Missoula, this home is also a great commuter location with easy access to Hwy 93. The Clark Fork River is nearby for fly fishing, floating, rafting, kayaking, and even river surfing. Inside, the open floor plan connects the living room and fully equipped kitchen complete with modern appliances, granite countertops, an eat-in island, walnut cabinets, and a smugglers pantry. You'll also love the vaulted ceilings, wheelchair-accessible hallways and doorways, large windows, and glass sliding doors that allow natural light to flood the space, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The primary suite provides a comfortable retreat with its large spa-like bathroom complete with double vanity, step-in shower, and heated/jetted tub, and its spacious walk-in closet. Outside, you'll find a large yard with underground sprinklers, and plenty of space for outdoor activities and entertaining, perfect for enjoying the beautiful Montana weather. Call Mike Hyde at 406-370-0091 or your Real Estate Professional today!