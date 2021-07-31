 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $494,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $494,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $494,900

Prime location! Check out this amazing home located on a large corner lot in the desirable Lewis and Clark neighborhood! Features include 3 bed + office/bedroom, main floor master that includes 3/4 bath with sliding glass door to the private patio. Another 1/2 bath on main. Kitchen has a gas stove, new dishwasher and French doors that lead to the expansive back yard and outdoor patio/firepit area. Upstairs bedroom with large window and closet. Lower level includes laundry, maintenance area, workshop area, bonus room and bedroom with egress window and a full bath. New flooring throughout and interion paint Opportunities are endless. Check with your agent for information from the city regarding adding an ADU(Accessory Dwelling Unit). Please verify to your satisfaction.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News