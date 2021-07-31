4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $494,900

Prime location! Check out this amazing home located on a large corner lot in the desirable Lewis and Clark neighborhood! Features include 3 bed + office/bedroom, main floor master that includes 3/4 bath with sliding glass door to the private patio. Another 1/2 bath on main. Kitchen has a gas stove, new dishwasher and French doors that lead to the expansive back yard and outdoor patio/firepit area. Upstairs bedroom with large window and closet. Lower level includes laundry, maintenance area, workshop area, bonus room and bedroom with egress window and a full bath. New flooring throughout and interion paint Opportunities are endless. Check with your agent for information from the city regarding adding an ADU(Accessory Dwelling Unit). Please verify to your satisfaction.