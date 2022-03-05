 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $495,000

Check out this unique property! Whether you are looking for an investment property or looking to live in one house and rent the other, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity! On this half acre property, you will find two houses on the lot. The main house, 4305 Mabelle Lane is 4 bed, 3 bath with the potential to add more bedrooms. This unique house that was built in 1931 has original hardwood floors throughout the main level. The opportunity for this house is endless! Located to the right of the main house is 4307 Mabelle Lane. This 2 bed, 1 bath has recent upgrades adding some beautiful characteristics to the house. Located across the little house is a large shed for extra storage.

