Enjoy Missoula living at its best in this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with over 3,000 sq ft and city services situated on a corner lot with easy access to amenities. The main level features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area, laundry, wood flooring, and a tastefully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Access basement level living from the main level or from a separate rear entrance. Here you'll find an additional 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, bonus room, living area, full kitchen, laundry + mud room, new electrical, and new bamboo flooring. Extras include a two car garage, fenced backyard, a fireplace on each level, concrete patios, and underground sprinklers. Appliances included in purchase. Call Heather Lupton at 406-802-4527 or your real estate professional. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $499,999
