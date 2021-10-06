4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $500,000

Welcome to 311 W. Spruce Street, situated within the heart of the Historic Downtown Missoula District, and located within easy walking distance to the vibrant commercial, shopping, dining and culturally eclectic scene that makes the core of the Garden City a truly artistic, standout lifestyle choice!Established in 1925, this Cottage-Style offering has held its own within a landscape of evolving Commercial and Multi-Family offerings found along Spruce Street, and has stayed true to its architectural design schematic, featuring much of the original detailing, wood trim accents and mix of Wood plank, Oak Hardwood and Vintage Linoleum flooring that may be found throughout the main level.The well-appointed Kitchen plays host to an abundance of storage and offers a Walk-In Pantry,