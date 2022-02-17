Located in the desirable Rattlesnake neighborhood, this home has four bedrooms and two full baths. The condo can be main level living with the primary bedroom, ensuite, and laundry hookups all on that level. Complete with a lovely patio and porch, you can enjoy the view of the beautiful Mount Jumbo from just outside your front door. The basement is fully finished and a two-car garage is conveniently attached. Recent updates include a roof in 2019 and back door stairs and landing. HOA fees are $122 a month and include snow removal and maintenance of the street, lawn care, underground sprinkler maintenance, and common area care. Listed by Danni Moore.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $500,000
