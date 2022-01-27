4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $510,000

Conveniently located! 4 Bed/3 Bath home situated on a large lot. The daylight, walk-out basement consists of a large den, bedroom, office space, bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs, the living room has cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace to cozy up to. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a gas range. There are three bedroom upstairs including a nice sized master bedroom suite. Enjoy the patio, deck and large fenced backyard. Other amenities include Central A/C, U/G sprinklers, hardwood and tile flooring and more! Contact Shelly Evans at 406-544-8570 or your real estate professional for more information.