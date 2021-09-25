 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $514,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $514,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $514,900

Open House on Sunday, 9/26/2021, from 1 - 3pm! 2511 Latigo Drive, located in 44 Ranch and on a corner lot, has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home was built in 2007 and contains approximately 2560 sq ft throughout two levels. Relax from the large front porch with drip irrigation for hanging plants. The main level has an abundance of windows providing ample natural light, with vaulted ceilings in the living room and master suite. The master bath has double vanities and a nearby walk-in closet. The main floor living area flows into the kitchen and dining room. The main level also features a half bath and a bedroom that could double as a home office. The lower level has a large laundry room, storage room, family room, and two additional bedrooms with large walk-in closets each.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment
Local News

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News