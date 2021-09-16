Welcome to 2511 Latigo Drive, located in 44 Ranch, on a corner lot, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home was built in 2007 and contains approximately 2560 sq ft throughout two levels. From the private large front porch relax and enjoy the views to the east. The main level has an abundance of windows providing ample natural light, with vaulted ceilings in the living room and master suite. The master bath has double vanities and a nearby walk-in closet. The main floor living area flows into the kitchen and dining room. The main level also features a half bath and a bedroom that could double as a home office. The lower level has a large laundry room, storage room, family room, and two additional bedrooms with large walk-in closets each.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $524,900
