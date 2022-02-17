Live in the Frenchtown School District! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on 1.1 fenced acres! This split-level home has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the lower level. New laminate flooring throughout most of the home. The living room has a rock fireplace just needs an electric or propane insert installed. A sliding glass door off the dining area leads out to the large deck that overlooks the huge backyard. Downstairs has a family room with a bar plumbed with cold water also has access to the attached 2 car garage. There are underground sprinklers in the yard that are set up to be irrigated with a gas pump from the irrigation ditch that borders the back of the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense.
"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," said a Missoula business owner.
University of Montana campus construction: Part of Craig Hall demolished for new dining hall, other updates
Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges, in October.
Cody Marble wrongful conviction claim continues through Missoula court, DOC makes assistance payments
Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September.
Kenneth J, Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Steven J. Martin, 60, allegedly planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.