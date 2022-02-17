4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

Live in the Frenchtown School District! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on 1.1 fenced acres! This split-level home has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the lower level. New laminate flooring throughout most of the home. The living room has a rock fireplace just needs an electric or propane insert installed. A sliding glass door off the dining area leads out to the large deck that overlooks the huge backyard. Downstairs has a family room with a bar plumbed with cold water also has access to the attached 2 car garage. There are underground sprinklers in the yard that are set up to be irrigated with a gas pump from the irrigation ditch that borders the back of the property.