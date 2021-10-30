This charming, historic home is located just one block from what today is Missoula's iconic Hip Strip. Built in 1880, there were occupants in this home watching as Montana gained Statehood! The brick home's architecture is true to its era, the beautiful decorative facade and brick pillars unique among homes built more recently. The main level of the home includes a spacious living area with original wood floors and a wood fireplace which could be restored to provide cozy winter ambiance. The room is open to the formal living area, and the entire space has generously tall ceilings. The kitchen is spacious and provides access to the spacious back yard. There is also a main level bedroom and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HaHaax Vielle was given a nine-month suspended sentence.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a police chase last week killed a 17-year-old teenager.
Aisha D. Gregerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.
An investigation has been launched after a police chase on Saturday evening in Missoula ended in a man dying.
More charges against Jermain Charlo’s ex-boyfriend, Michael Blake DeFrance, have been filed into U.S. District Court.
The building permit calls for a $2.4 million remodel.
Katrina R. Storms, 34, is charged with eight felony counts of criminal endangerment.
Raymond C. Ross, 42, is charged with felony strangulation, a first offense, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, also a first offense.
County officials say they haven't received any response from Gov. Gianforte about $143.4 million in federal money that's supposed to help with contact tracing.
State inspectors found staff had done nothing to supervise a girl at Reflections Academy who told employees she felt suicidal on the day of her death.