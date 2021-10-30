4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

This charming, historic home is located just one block from what today is Missoula's iconic Hip Strip. Built in 1880, there were occupants in this home watching as Montana gained Statehood! The brick home's architecture is true to its era, the beautiful decorative facade and brick pillars unique among homes built more recently. The main level of the home includes a spacious living area with original wood floors and a wood fireplace which could be restored to provide cozy winter ambiance. The room is open to the formal living area, and the entire space has generously tall ceilings. The kitchen is spacious and provides access to the spacious back yard. There is also a main level bedroom and full bath.