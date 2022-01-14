 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $529,900

Welcome to 8767 Snapdragon Drive! This brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home welcomes you in with an open floor plan, large breakfast bar in the kitchen, can lighting, vaulted ceilings in the living room, and plenty of natural light. As you explore this beautiful home you'll notice the premium vinyl flooring, stainless appliances, double vanity in the guest bathroom and oversized sliding glass door leading to the covered patio to take in the views. Enjoy the light filled primary suite complete with a large walk-in closet, linen closet and double vanity.For more information please call The Suchecki Team at 406-926-3777 or your real estate professional.

