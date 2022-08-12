 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $537,500

Just completed! Modern design, stylish decor inside and out in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Main floor offers living, dining, kitchen and half bath - 9' ceilings. Pantry in kitchen. Upper level has all of the bedrooms - big master with vaulted ceilings, ensuite with double sinks and huge walk in closet. 2nd, 3rd, 4th bedrooms, full bath and laundry round out the upper level. Attached garage with opener. Come see today! Call Paulette McMannis at 406-880-4988, or real estate professional.

