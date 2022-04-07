4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

South Hills home located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, minutes to Missoula amenities. This home features a large living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders to back deck, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on the upper level. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a 3/4 on-suite bathroom. Downstairs, there is one bedroom, big living room (or 5th bedroom if a closet is added), full bathroom, and a laundry room. Private backyard with newer wood privacy fencing and underground sprinklers. Fencing installed in 2020, Sprinklers installed in 2021. 1G Internet capabilities wired to house. House has boiler system with gas hot water heat. Please call Kris Hawkins, 406-396-6542, or your real estate professional today.