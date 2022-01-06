4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $559,900

MOVE IN READY!! End of the cul-de-sac privacy with a desirable main level living in the beautiful Linda Vista neighborhood! A large lot with breathtaking views awaits. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by an open concept living area with vaulted ceilings. A large master bedroom with ensuite and an additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are on the same level. Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom, bathroom and bonus room with ample space for activities!