Under Contract! New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. To feature an open floorplan, premium vinyl flooring, stainless appliances, double vanity in the guest bathroom, sliding glass door, AC and landscaping. For more information please call The Suchecki Team at 406-926-3777 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $564,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense.
"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," said a Missoula business owner.
University of Montana campus construction: Part of Craig Hall demolished for new dining hall, other updates
Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges, in October.
Cody Marble wrongful conviction claim continues through Missoula court, DOC makes assistance payments
Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September.
Kenneth J, Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Steven J. Martin, 60, allegedly planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.