Two is better than one with this adorable 1950s bungalow that comes with another home right in the backyard. Live in the main home, and have a parent in the back, or rent to help with the mortgage!Each home has a private fenced yard, and off street parking.The main home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and has retained so much of it's original charm with it's built-in shelves, hard wood floors and cozy front porch. The kitchen flows right into the dining area and living room. Just off the living room you will find a large family room full or natural light and separated by French doors, with back access to your private fenced yard. Both of the bathrooms have been remodeled. Westside Park is right across the street, and you are conveniently located close to downtown.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,000
