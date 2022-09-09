Almost new this 2019 Townhome is move-in ready. Home features a main floor master suite as well as an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Main floor utilities. Kitchen features alder cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is central vac and Central Air conditioning. The yard features a private patio, firepit and a cute storage shed as well as U/G sprinklers. Tomatoes thrive in the sunny yard. The Clark Fork river is a short distance away and the Milwaukee Trail is virtually out your back door. Natural Groceries and the Orchard Homes farmers market are close by. If you want the feeling of being in the country but want to be close to amenities this is the home for you. Contact Mary Marry at 406-544-2125 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $574,900
