Unobstructed views of Missoula and the mountains surrounding us will absolutely captivate you!This four-bedroom, three -bathroom home is situated close to the U of M, Shopping, the Highlands golf course, hiking and biking trails, and downtown Missoula. The main level consists of a large living room, dining and open concept kitchen with solid surface floors and amazing views. There are three bedrooms upstairs, 2 baths, and access to a deck for enjoying the fully fenced back yard and hot tub!Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom and bath, a second living space and laundry room. The double car garage has an extra deep area for storage.New roof in 2020, new furnace 2021, 2018 new water heater, hot tub 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense.
"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," said a Missoula business owner.
University of Montana campus construction: Part of Craig Hall demolished for new dining hall, other updates
Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges, in October.
Cody Marble wrongful conviction claim continues through Missoula court, DOC makes assistance payments
Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September.
Kenneth J, Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Steven J. Martin, 60, allegedly planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.