4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000

Unobstructed views of Missoula and the mountains surrounding us will absolutely captivate you!This four-bedroom, three -bathroom home is situated close to the U of M, Shopping, the Highlands golf course, hiking and biking trails, and downtown Missoula. The main level consists of a large living room, dining and open concept kitchen with solid surface floors and amazing views. There are three bedrooms upstairs, 2 baths, and access to a deck for enjoying the fully fenced back yard and hot tub!Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom and bath, a second living space and laundry room. The double car garage has an extra deep area for storage.New roof in 2020, new furnace 2021, 2018 new water heater, hot tub 2020.

