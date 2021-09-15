 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $585,000

Situated on 1.5 countryside acres, this custom-built home features 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, an office, a main floor laundry room, a walk-out finished basement, underground sprinklers, and more . When you walk in the door you're greeted with awesome vaulted ceilings, picturesque windows, a stately gas fireplace and an open living area where all can gather together. Downstairs, the walk-out basement features 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a huge family room with french doors leading to the hot tub outside. Just minutes from Missoula and in the coveted Frenchtown School District, this tastefully built home won't last long! Call Shelly Evans at 406-544-8570 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.

