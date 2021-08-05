One of a kind 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,460 sq ft home in the beautiful Upper Miller Creek area. Entering the home you're welcomed to a beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows with amazing views and natural light, a well designed kitchen with a breakfast nook that opens up to a dining room and a lovely owner's suite on the main floor. The upper level has 2 large bedrooms and an additional owner's suite. Downstairs you will find plenty of additional living space, an office and tons of storage. This home has 4 decks to take in the views, a large, fenced back yard adjacent to Missoula county land. There is also a huge enclosed garden and fruit orchard! Contact Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or Jason Harding (406) 370-1975 or your real estate professional for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.