4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

One of a kind 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,460 sq ft home in the beautiful Upper Miller Creek area. Entering the home you're welcomed to a beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows with amazing views and natural light, a well designed kitchen with a breakfast nook that opens up to a dining room and a lovely owner's suite on the main floor. The upper level has 2 large bedrooms and an additional owner's suite. Downstairs you will find plenty of additional living space, an office and tons of storage. This home has 4 decks to take in the views, a large, fenced back yard adjacent to Missoula county land. There is also a huge enclosed garden and fruit orchard! Contact Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or Jason Harding (406) 370-1975 or your real estate professional for more information.