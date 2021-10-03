Who likes big yards and needs a shop? 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on one acre. The lot is already legally split into 2. This home is in the County however city sewer runs in Miller Cr. Rd. 1960's home with big country kitchen open to the spacious living room. Hardwood flooring under the carpet. All the bedrooms are large. Handy 1800 square foot shop included on back parcel with lots of room to park the boats, RV's and work trucks. County zoned C-RR3 Residential. Located only one block from the Bitterroot River!
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000
