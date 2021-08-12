4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

Fully remodeled Ranch style home with an attached double car heated garage. Mostly flat quarter acre yard that is ready for summer BBQ's. Large master suite with walk in closet and tiled shower. 2 real wood burning fireplaces. 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom. Large laundry room. Custom made vanities. Covered front porch and pergola style back deck. Firepit area that is on a concrete slab would be a great place for a shed as well. 6 foot cedar privacy fence runs the back length of the property. Nest thermostat and plenty of other tech to keep the family entertained. Call Jordan at 406-396-6247, or your real estate professional.