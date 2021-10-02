You'll love this beautiful property located just a few miles from Hellgate Elementary in the beautiful Missoula Valley. This property is in a highly sought after neighborhood with a spacious fenced in backyard accompanied by underground sprinklers. This makes it a great property for outdoor entertaining! Recently remodeled, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home with an open floor plan is equipped with modern amenities, fresh interior and exterior paint, backyard patio space, and easy access to a sizable park. The Geothermal heating as well as a VanEE air exchanger make this home very energy efficient. All 2,416 sqft of this home is stunning! From the updated flooring, large island, and the 2 car garage there is plenty of opportunity to fall in love with this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,900
