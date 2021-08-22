4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,900

Perfect location! You'll walk into this rancher and feel right at home. Sunken living room offers a fireplace and large picture windows. The generous sized kitchen includes all appliances (double ovens) and lots of counter space. There is an informal and formal dining space with beautiful wood floors and sliders to the deck. The main floor features 3 bedrooms including the nice master with 3/4 bath. Very nice office with access to the backyard and lots of natural light. Downstairs you'll find a 4th bedroom, laundry room, 2 bonus rooms and a sauna. Attached double car garage with room in back for a huge shed or extra parking. So much potential on this corner lot with irrigation ditch in front. This house will surprise you! Walk to the river or bike to The Trough for dinner.