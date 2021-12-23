4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $605,000

Charming home located in Missoula's Linda Vista neighborhood. Enjoy the open floor plan with the spacious living room that adjoins the kitchen, dining area and work station. New appliances and updating have been recently completed in the kitchen and dining area. Also on the main floor are three bedrooms including the master suite, and bath. The lower level includes a family room, additional bedroom, bath, playroom, and laundry. The garage is huge! Triple car and very deep. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this oversized private lot offers wonderful outdoor space. Enjoy the large patio, mature trees, perennials, a shed, and swing set. There is Kelsey park just a short walk away. This great home is waiting for you!