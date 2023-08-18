MOVE-IN READY! *Photos are of similar homes. *Contact us for specific finishes. The Orchard has been transformed into an efficiently designed, mid-sized single-level home offering 1,979 square feet of space and comfort, featuring upgrades such as a 3-car garage, a covered patio, an additional bedroom (for a total of 4 bedrooms), and the addition of an air conditioner for your cooling needs; the open kitchen is a chef's dream, with ample counter space and plenty of cupboard storage, the expansive living room, and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space with the added appeal of an optional desk or beverage center, the spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, a separate shower, and an enormous closet, all located just minutes from Missoula in a new community offering walking trails and multiple parks, and situated in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District! **The sales price includes all savings promotions.**