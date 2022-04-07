4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $615,000

This lovely upper Miller Creek home is situated on 3.37 acres and boasts breathtaking views of Lolo and the Bitterroot River. The 4-bedroom home features over 2,700 square feet of immaculate space with natural light throughout. The main level of this home includes a country style kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, as well as a wonderful pantry. The kitchen is open to the inviting dining room which provides access to the large deck in the back. The expansive living room has vaulted ceilings and boasts the most amazing views of the Bitterroot River and mountains. The spacious primary bedroom includes a large en-suite bath and walk-in closet, and is located on the main level, along with a powder room and sunny office or library.