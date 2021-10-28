4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $624,900

Situated on a large newly fenced lot in Linda Vista, 3721 Brandon Way offers 4 beds and 3 baths with an attached two car garage. Inside you'll find a security system complete with camera, window and door sensors, and motion security. The home is extremely well kept and spacious, with beds and baths on both levels. The large back yard offers privacy for those summer cookouts or family time in the hot tub, and the large back deck offers tremendous outside living and entertaining. Two fireplaces, one on each level, will keep you warm on those cool Montana nights. For more information during business hours, call Devin Khoury at 406-541-4000, or text 406-207-8200 after hours, or your real estate professional.