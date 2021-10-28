Situated on a large newly fenced lot in Linda Vista, 3721 Brandon Way offers 4 beds and 3 baths with an attached two car garage. Inside you'll find a security system complete with camera, window and door sensors, and motion security. The home is extremely well kept and spacious, with beds and baths on both levels. The large back yard offers privacy for those summer cookouts or family time in the hot tub, and the large back deck offers tremendous outside living and entertaining. Two fireplaces, one on each level, will keep you warm on those cool Montana nights. For more information during business hours, call Devin Khoury at 406-541-4000, or text 406-207-8200 after hours, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $624,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
HaHaax Vielle was given a nine-month suspended sentence.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a police chase last week killed a 17-year-old teenager.
Robin Pleninger’s two children recently started school with the Missoula County Public Schools’ online academy as out-of-district transfer students.
An investigation has been launched after a police chase on Saturday evening in Missoula ended in a man dying.
More charges against Jermain Charlo’s ex-boyfriend, Michael Blake DeFrance, have been filed into U.S. District Court.
Hospitals and many other health care facilities in Montana will soon face an uncomfortable choice — get employees immunized against COVID, in violation of a new state law forbidding workplace vaccine mandates, or forfeit federal dollars.
Katrina R. Storms, 34, is charged with eight felony counts of criminal endangerment.
The train horns currently produce a 90-decibel noise that hits a wide swath of homes in the lower Rattlesnake and downtown area in Missoula.
County officials say they haven't received any response from Gov. Gianforte about $143.4 million in federal money that's supposed to help with contact tracing.
State inspectors found staff had done nothing to supervise a girl at Reflections Academy who told employees she felt suicidal on the day of her death.