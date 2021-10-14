This spacious home sits on an acre of land with beautiful Mountains views to the west and plenty of room to garden or entertain in the back yard. With four bedrooms, four baths and a full finished basement with two bonus rooms, this home offers a great deal of living space. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the decks out back and off the Master Bedroom. Central AC will keep the house cool in the heat of the summer and the gas fireplace in living room will keep you warm and cozy during the winter months. The finished double garage and two sheds offer room for storage of yard or sports equipment. The Range, Hot Water Heater, Furnace and Refrigerator are newer.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $625,000
