4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $630,000

Listed and under contract, this single-level home being built by ACR Construction has 4 bedrooms, two full baths, vaulted ceilings in the living room with large windows, and a fireplace. Situated on a large lot, the home is located in an area of new homes, parks, and walking paths

