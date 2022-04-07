Standing proud on a large lot is this picture perfect 4 bed 3 bath home in Linda Vista. Perfectly positioned, this home is on a quiet cul de sac, close to parks and the Jeanette Rankin Elementary School. The main level showcases hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated cabinets and opens up into the living room. Three of the four bedrooms are upstairs, including the master. Tasteful remodeling touches are seen in each of the bathrooms. The Master has a newer tiled shower, vanity, and radiant heat porcelain floor. Downstairs you will find a large living space, a laundry/storage area (complete with a new water heater) and the final bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $635,000
