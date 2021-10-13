4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $640,000

With stunning 360 degree views and room to roam, this home offers a peaceful, secluded setting while only being minutes from Missoula. This home uniquely designed with space for everyone spread out or hang out together in one of the three living areas. The numerous windows bring in excellent natural light while drawing the eye to the spectacular mountains surrounding this home. There are 4 bedrooms, including a master bath with vaulted ceilings, two walk in closets and an ensuite. There is also a bonus room, two more full baths, a half bath complete with an area to wash off boots or dogs! The dining room has lovely built ins and a kitchen with newer appliances. The oversized two car garage has a separate temperature controlled storage area.