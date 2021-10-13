With stunning 360 degree views and room to roam, this home offers a peaceful, secluded setting while only being minutes from Missoula. This home uniquely designed with space for everyone spread out or hang out together in one of the three living areas. The numerous windows bring in excellent natural light while drawing the eye to the spectacular mountains surrounding this home. There are 4 bedrooms, including a master bath with vaulted ceilings, two walk in closets and an ensuite. There is also a bonus room, two more full baths, a half bath complete with an area to wash off boots or dogs! The dining room has lovely built ins and a kitchen with newer appliances. The oversized two car garage has a separate temperature controlled storage area.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anything you donate needs to be reusable. Here are some more donation tips and some common misconceptions about Goodwill.
Danielle, "Dani," Johnston, 30, lost her life unexpectedly on Sept. 2 at her home in Missoula County. She was many things, but paramount in her personality was her strength and resilience, her mom said.
UPDATED: UM law school dean resigns following student-led walkout; associate dean expected to step down
Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, resigned on Wednesday. The school's associate dean, Sally Weaver, is also expected to step down.
“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin," said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday.
The big grassy hill in Caras Park in downtown Missoula is not long for this world.
Those little blue bugs that filled the Missoula air like snow all September will soon get replaced by real October snow.
- Updated
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
A Missoula man made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court last week for allegedly possessing and intending to sell meth and fentanyl.
Seven Missoulians died of COVID this week and Missoula again broke its daily record for cases, with 178 more reported on Friday.
A man suspected of firing shots near Florence turned himself in to authorities early Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Missoula Co…