4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $644,385

*New construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. * Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! The 2,042 square foot Targhee is an efficiently planned two-story home popular with those in need of generous comfort. The home's alley-accessed 3 car-garage creates amazing street appeal. The first floor is home to an expansive living room, large dining and adjoining kitchen featuring a useful island. The large private main suite boasts a generous dual vanity bath with a spacious closet, while the other two sizable bedrooms share the second bathroom. Upstairs, a fourth bedroom, walk in closet and additional bathroom puts the final touch on an extraordinary home.