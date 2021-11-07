4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

Welcome to this beautiful, tastefully decorated and well maintained home. It is situated in El Mar Estates and the sought after Hellgate School District. This home sits on a .37 acre lot. As you enter the home and walk up the stairs, you are welcomed by very open concept living space, vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light. This stunning 4 bed/2 bath home has hardwood floors; cherry kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops throughout and all stainless steel appliances. The dining area has room for a large dining table with double doors that lead you to an outside deck. Down the hall, you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. The primary bedroom has two large closets, and its own ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub and a tiled walk-in shower.