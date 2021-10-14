Beautiful zero entry home in the highly coveted Invermere subdivision in Miller Creek that allows RV and boat parking. This home has all the subtle amenities that make it feel luxurious. First off, you'll notice the oversized entry door. Finished with black leather granite throughout and fixtures to match. The open floor plan includes a gas fireplace, dining area, soft close custom cabinets and drawers, and and good sized corner pantry. The generous sized mud/laundry room has plenty of space for lockers or storage. There is room for 3 cars in the over sized garage or use the extra space for a shop area. And don't forget about the west facing back patio and yard. You'll be in awe of the sunsets every single night.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anything you donate needs to be reusable. Here are some more donation tips and some common misconceptions about Goodwill.
Danielle, "Dani," Johnston, 30, lost her life unexpectedly on Sept. 2 at her home in Missoula County. She was many things, but paramount in her personality was her strength and resilience, her mom said.
“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin," said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday.
A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
A Missoula man made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court last week for allegedly possessing and intending to sell meth and fentanyl.
The sheriff's office reported on Facebook that Justina Fey Calftail, 18, who was reported missing from Missoula earlier in the day Monday, was found.
- Updated
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
A man suspected of firing shots near Florence turned himself in to authorities early Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Missoula Co…
The female-founded Missoula-based brand Youer is taking a unique spin on crowdfunding to build an apparel factory by launching a month-long pr…
- Updated
“COVID is more harmful than the vaccine at any point in pregnancy, at any point post-partum, for both you and the baby,” Dr. Bradley Holbrook said.