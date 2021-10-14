4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

Beautiful zero entry home in the highly coveted Invermere subdivision in Miller Creek that allows RV and boat parking. This home has all the subtle amenities that make it feel luxurious. First off, you'll notice the oversized entry door. Finished with black leather granite throughout and fixtures to match. The open floor plan includes a gas fireplace, dining area, soft close custom cabinets and drawers, and and good sized corner pantry. The generous sized mud/laundry room has plenty of space for lockers or storage. There is room for 3 cars in the over sized garage or use the extra space for a shop area. And don't forget about the west facing back patio and yard. You'll be in awe of the sunsets every single night.