4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Now is your chance to own a home in the highly desirable Lewis & Clark neighbor that has Pattee Creek running through it! Visitors are greeted with the sound of running water as they walk over the newly built bridge. This is one of the best locations in Missoula as it is within walking distance to schools and multiple parks. It is also within close proximity to the University of Montana, Pattee Canyon Recreation area, and a short drive to downtown. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has had many upgrades throughout the years such as: new roof, new electrical panel, all new plumbing, a new water line, updated bathrooms, two gas fireplaces, 3 egress windows, and central a/c to name a few. The main level consists of living and dining room, updated kitchen with Hickory cabinetry, laundry area, bathroom with retro green tile, and two bedrooms with ample closet space. Downstairs you will find two bedrooms, additional living room, a bathroom, and utilities. The fenced back yard offers a private patio space, mature trees, and a covered breezeway to the double car garage.

