4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Rattlesnake stunner. Enjoy the mountain views from this beautifully cared for Lincoln Hills home. Situated on a large lot, the home features a fully remodeled kitchen and living area with a gas fireplace, newer gas range and granite counters. Custom top-down, insulating blinds allow the views to be enjoyed while keeping the living area warm in winter and cool in summer. There are three bedrooms on the main level, one with an en suite bath, as well as a second full bathroom. The walk-out lower level includes a family room, fourth bedroom and an additional bathroom. Laundry and the double, attached garage are also located on the lower level. The home has a new, over-sized central air conditioner, and a brand new roof including new sheathing and gutters.