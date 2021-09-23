 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Turah Meadows with 2 bonus rooms - 1 to be converted to a 4th bd. before closing. The main floor features an open great room/kitchen and dining area. The laundry and master bedroom with ensuite master bath, complete with a luxurious soaking tub are on the main level as well. The large kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room which has plenty of natural light, a gas fire place with a beautiful rock front and vaulted ceilings. Main floor nook makes a great workout room or home office in addition to the main floor master. There are two large bedrooms upstairs as well as a sitting area that can be finished into a fourth bedroom. The space above the garage could be finished into an additional living area or bedroom. So many possibilities

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment
Local News

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News