Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Turah Meadows with 2 bonus rooms - 1 to be converted to a 4th bd. before closing. The main floor features an open great room/kitchen and dining area. The laundry and master bedroom with ensuite master bath, complete with a luxurious soaking tub are on the main level as well. The large kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room which has plenty of natural light, a gas fire place with a beautiful rock front and vaulted ceilings. Main floor nook makes a great workout room or home office in addition to the main floor master. There are two large bedrooms upstairs as well as a sitting area that can be finished into a fourth bedroom. The space above the garage could be finished into an additional living area or bedroom. So many possibilities
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
- Updated
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Montana National Guard is headed to Missoula to help with hospitals facing capacity and staffing issues.
- Updated
A Darby man with a long criminal history — including prison time for poaching — was sentenced to five years in prison recently for illegal outfitting and possessing parts of unlawfully killed animals.
"The best response was to take all that money our Representative had raised for us and turn it into a brand new fund directly going to give support to Afghan arrivals."
A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.
Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.
The resignation of health officer Nick Lawyer continues a trend of public health officials leaving their posts - he's the 17th health official in Montana to resign, be fired or retire since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID, lack of space and coming colder weather have combined to create a more visible population of unhoused people in Missoula.