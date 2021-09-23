4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Turah Meadows with 2 bonus rooms - 1 to be converted to a 4th bd. before closing. The main floor features an open great room/kitchen and dining area. The laundry and master bedroom with ensuite master bath, complete with a luxurious soaking tub are on the main level as well. The large kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room which has plenty of natural light, a gas fire place with a beautiful rock front and vaulted ceilings. Main floor nook makes a great workout room or home office in addition to the main floor master. There are two large bedrooms upstairs as well as a sitting area that can be finished into a fourth bedroom. The space above the garage could be finished into an additional living area or bedroom. So many possibilities