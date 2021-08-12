4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Low maintenance, open concept living with views of Lolo Peak from this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home across from the park in Linda Vista Neighborhood. The main level features vaulted ceilings, a functional floor plan with laundry/mudroom off the fully finished garage, and a gorgeous master suite with walk-in closet, tiled shower and dual sink vanity. The kitchen is built for entertaining with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a generous island. The dining area leads out to the fully covered upper deck. Downstairs offers room to grow with an additional living room, two bedrooms and a home gym or theater room. The storage in the home is just one more bonus! Walk out to the lower-level patio and fully fenced, landscaped yard with underground sprinklers.