4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

This spacious Lower Linda Vista home has plenty of indoor and outdoor living space; conveniently located close to parks, Jeanette Ranking Elementary School and Linda Vista golf course. Large private and fenced yard with mature landscaping. Main floor with vaulted ceiling, oversize living room with formal dining area that opens onto front deck and kitchen with cherry cabinets, breakfast nook and casual eating area with access to back deck. Upper floor with primary bedroom and oversized bathroom as well as second bedroom or area that could accommodate multiple bedrooms or be a great fit for at home office space.