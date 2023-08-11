5557 Cattle drive is a newly constructed 4 bedroom 3 bath home with OVER 3000 square feet of living space. Main floor presents a large open living area, dining space and full kitchen with granite counters, island with seating, white shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances including gas range. The large mudroom leading to the backyard has plenty of room for all “drop zone” items. Additionally check out the pantry with wire shelving or gear storage and charming barn doors to hide everything away. The primary bedroom is massive with equally large bathroom, double sinks, tile walk-in shower, and space for hampers etc. The second bedroom is a great size with cozy carpet and nicely sized closet. The full bath accommodates this bedroom and guests while having company. Downstairs is a large laundry room with hookups and space to add a folding table. The enormous media room with corner gas fireplace is ready for a large television and perfect movie nights. Plenty of space to add a gaming space, poker table or even pool table? The additional two bedrooms are a fantastic size with nicely sized closets and cozy carpet. The full bath with tub insert has tasteful accents and generous space. Outside in front is the covered patio to take in beautiful sunsets or cool off on a summer day. The back covered deck with extended concrete patio area offers plenty of entertaining space, minimal maintenance ready for all your creative ideas. The detached two car garage with extra space for storage and future racks complete with auto garage door opener. The seller is willing to offer a $10,000 credit towards landscaping and/or rate buy down. Contact Annelise Hedahl at 406-546-6979 or your real estate professional today!