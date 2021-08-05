4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $659,000

This is a very special 4 bed 3 bath home 3 miles west on Mullan Road from Reserve Street. A corner lot 26,267 sq, ft, with mature landscaping, has a well and city sewer, back yard is completely surrounded by a 6 'cedar fence. Oversized deck ramped for access to the rear yard stretches' across the back of the house, there is room and wired for a SPA, 1/2 the deck is covered by a Sun Setter retractable awning, 2 doors open to the deck area one from the Primary ensuite and the 2nd dining room. Mentioning one more time this home has 2 ensuites separate by the main living space, each having plenty of privacy. Here are some of the improvements that have been done on the home since the current owners took possession. Call Jay Getz at 406-214-4016 or your real estate professional for a showin