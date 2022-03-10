4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $659,000

Nestled within the sought-after Lewis and Clark neighborhood of Missoula is this well sized and bright abode that will delight from the moment you arrive. A charming country-inspired facade awaits with a mature tree adding a touch of charm as you step inside this 2,236 Sq. Ft. home. A light-filled layout awaits where hardwood flooring is on show throughout the living space and saloon-style doors swing open to invite you into the kitchen. Here, a suite of appliances and ample storage will appeal to those who love to cook while the entertainer will adore the connection to the living areas.There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in total including 2 main-level bedrooms and the owner's suite that enjoys the space and privacy of the entire upper level. Complete with a walk-in closet, an ensuite with a jacuzzi tub and views over the yard, this is a retreat where you can rest and relax at the end of the day. Outside, this 0.131 acre lot provides a good-sized backyard which you can overlook from the comfort of the covered Trex deck. Whether you're entertaining friends or starting the day with a coffee in hand, this is sure to be a favorite place to gather. A detached shop/studio and shed are ready for the DIY enthusiast while those who love nature are treated to parks and trails all within easy reach. Downtown Missoula and the University of Montana are also close by, ensuring complete convenience for the lucky new owners.